Want to be at My Best in Film With Hrithik Roshan, Says Tiger Shroff

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his forthcoming Yash Raj Films untitled project, says that he wants to be at his best to lock horns with his onscreen idol Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Asked whether he was ready to share screen with Hrithik, he said: "I want to be at my best because he is always at his best and I don't think he will ever go easy while shooting the film."

There were reports that there will be a dance-off between the two dance icons in the film but Tiger says "it's too early to pinpoint"

"We haven't really created that song yet but there is an interesting situation in the film where both of us come together on the dance floor," he said.

Asked whether Hrithik was playing his guru in the film, he said: "Yeah.. we had sort of publicized the film in that way when we announced the film on social media."

The film will see Vaani Kapoor in female lead.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.
