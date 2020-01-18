Want to Be Bold Enough to Be Part of Shows That Align with My Own Beliefs, Says Nakuul Mehta

Television actor Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in family-drama show Ishqbaaaz is making his digital debut with Never Kiss Your Best friend. He plays Sumer Singh Dhillon in the series and spoke about collaborating with his wife Jankee, working with female producers and the dilemma he faces while choosing a project.

Nakuul on collaborating with his singer wife Jankee said, "She sings damn well but she never casts me in any of her videos, I hope she considers casting me in one of her videos. But we do collaborate a lot, I produce all her videos, I am the spot boy on it, I am the production guy on it and she gives me a lot of perspective on my script, on the stuff I do. So, we may not work on screen together but we end up supporting each other a lot."

At a time when a majority of stories on TV are still about men gaslighting women, Nakuul has been a part of a string of progressive shows that didn't show their female actresses as pushover characters. For instance, Surbhi Chandna's Annika in Ishqbaaaz was a generous, fearless embodiment of a woman. Nakuul said, "To be honest I am lucky that directors, producers, writers think of me when they make such shows on television. I have no cons at all about being part of a show which is led by a female protagonist, I think story is more important. And I would love to be part of stories which are female driven I think most actors shy away from that but I would love to do one of that shows."

All the actor's producer have been females, to which he said, "I strongly believe in female gaze, having worked with all my producers Gul Khan, Kavita Barjatya and now Sarita. I think woman understand what woman find attractive more. I have had this conversations multiple times with Gul, Kavita and I feel a sense of aesthetic is stronger, a sense of emotion is stronger."

On the matter of doing a project that may not align with an actor's own beliefs, Nakuul said, "I won’t say that every character I have played has aligned with my values but there are times we choose to be part of such stories because eventually you are portraying somebody else. I feel that I try to completely separate my on screen and off screen lives. I might be an actor which is my profession but otherwise if am on social media or anywhere else I am me. I am equally concerned citizen of the country who would fight for what is right. So, there are times when those two beliefs clash, you go with the belief of the maker because it is their story and you are just an instrument portraying it. But I would like to get to a space where I can be bold enough to take those calls and only be part of stories which fall into my larger ecosystem."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.