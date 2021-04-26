Want to be Confrontational and Bold Like Sai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been the breakout role for actress Ayesha Singh. While it is true that the fierce and bold Sai Joshi of the show has been winning over fans’ hearts, yet the simple and sincere Ayesha continues to breathe life into the character and talks about the few qualities she has in common with Sai and the ones she would like to inherit from her on-screen avatar.

“I too am fun, honest, sincere and carefree. I am fearless like Sai but one thing I would really like to adapt from her is the way she confronts people. Not entirely in the way Sai does it, because she is too bold sometimes. She calls out people on their faces. I can’t do that outright because I am polite in my approach. I would say I’m more solution oriented," she says.

Ayesha asserts that her character Sai has strong family values and that is what makes it a hit among the watchers. Elaborating on it further, she adds, “Her upbringing has a lot to do with how she reacts in a situation. Sai is honest, righteous and brave like her father. She is from a family that has a strong bond but is married into one where relations have an undercurrent and things are complicated. She is unafraid to speak up because family is important to her. Her broadmindedness and the fact that she is fearless is what really connects."

After the shutdown of shooting in Maharashtra, Ayesha and the unit have been filming in Goa inside a bio-bubble. She tells us what essentially its like filming amid the second Covid wave. “The shoot is going pretty well. Since no one from the outside is allowed, the production team and the actors have become really close. We are taking utmost precautions. When there is no shooting taking place, we don’t go about chilling here and there. We are given kadha on the set which boosts immunity. I am doing a lot of breathing exercises and keeping a check on how I am feeling on a day-to-day basis. We are all staying at a single location and are ferried back and forth in production vehicles. On the set, nobody is allowed to enter from the outside. All the unit’s requirements are taken care of but we are not personally going anywhere or meeting people from the outside. I really hope that this system of shooting does not go on for long."

On her bond with co-star Neil Bhatt, Ayesha shares that he has been instrumental in her journey as an actor. “I feel both of us have grown into our characters. I have also picked up a lot of skills from him. He keeps telling me the technicalities of working with the camera, for instance how to come from point A to point B without looking into the camera. I have picked up nuances watching him perform."

Ayesha is all praise for Aishwarya Sharma and upon her mention, says, “She brings a lot of energy on the sets. I notice that everyone is cheerful around her. Patralekha, her character, is shown to be heartbroken and it’s not easy playing the part. And she is doing a great job."

On Neil and Ayesha, who are a real life couple, Ayesha sweetly adds, “They’re really cool. They are mostly in themselves, like two love birds."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here