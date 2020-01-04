Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Want to Be Part of Relevant Stories, Says Jimmy Shergill

Actor Jimmy Shergill, who made his digital debut with Rangbaaz Phirse, said that he is very happy with his filmography because people now associate him with good roles.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Want to Be Part of Relevant Stories, Says Jimmy Shergill
Jimmy Shergill. (Image: IANS)

Actor Jimmy Shergill believes his unconventional film choices have worked in his favour as the audiences now associate him with good roles. The actor believes it has also led to a lot of interesting work coming his way.

"When I was doing solo hero and two-hero films, they were doing well commercially but deep inside I felt that I should do something different. I grabbed opportunities like Yahaan, Tanu Weds Manu, Munnabhai MBBS.

It was time for me to do some relevant characters and films, the idea was people should identify with that. Somewhere these films were setting the base for the right kind of offers to come. With every film, I want to add versatile stories to my profile," Jimmy told PTI in an interview here.

The actor said he is grateful for all the love and recognition he has received in his over two decades of career so far.

"The best thing is to think from where I have come and where I have reached today and what you have got. I am happy, I am alive and things are ok. If you think like this, you start feeling better."

The 49-year-old actor made his digital debut with ZEE5's Rangbaaz Phirse. In the show, he plays the role of a student, who becomes a gangster. The show is said to be based on true story of Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan.

"The hashtag of the show is 'Not born criminal' and it is inspired from those people who were not born as criminals. My character was a topper, he was a gold medalist, he wanted to be an IPS as he believed in doing something for the country but it seems destiny got him there," Jimmy said.

He said though it is liberating for any creative person to work on the digital platform, the pressure to deliver a good product is always there.

"Here there is no pressure of box office numbers but with a platform like this, it reaches out to a wider audience and you have to give your best in terms of the story, performance and packaging," the actor said.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram