Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Want to Do An Action Film with Priyanka Chopra, Says Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. The film is directed by Prashant Singh.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Want to Do An Action Film with Priyanka Chopra, Says Parineeti
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...

Actress Parineeti Chopra has said that she would love to do an action with her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas in future.

"We would love to do an action film together. We talk a lot with each other about working together in the same film but the subject of the film has to be correct," said Parineeti, when asked if she would like to do a film with Priyanka.

Parineeti was interacting with the media in Mumbai, at the launch of the song, "UP hile zilla hilela", from her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi. Her co-star Sidharth Malhotra and film's director Prashant Singh were also present.

In her new film, Parineeti dons a desi avatar. When the media pointed out that her cousin Priyanka was known as the original Desi Girl, she couldn't agree more. "I think in this industry and in this world, there could be only one Desi Girl. I will not try to compete with her (Priyanka Chopra) but Sidharth and I are really desi in this film. I think there is one and only desi girl and nobody can take her place," she said.

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra earlier worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee and the big-city audience loved their chemistry in that film. Jabariya Jodi is set against an entirely different backdrop than the urban landscape of Hasee Toh Phasee, and Parineeti admitted she was apprehensive if the audience would accept their new film.

"Honestly, before the trailer of this film (was launched), I was bit worried. It's totally a new world and we didn't know if Hasee Toh Phasee lovers would accept us or not. However, we are actually excited and motivated after the response to the trailer, because the kind of feedback we are getting is really positive. So, now our fingers, legs and arms are crossed. I hope that on August 2, there will be the same madness in the theatres."

The plot of Jabariya Jodi revolves around Abhay Singh (Sidharth Malhotra), who is famous for gets forced weddings done. He is a badass until he meets and falls in love with Babli Yadav (Parineeti Chopra), who has political ambitions.

Apart from Sidharth and Parineeti, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles, and is slated to release on August 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram