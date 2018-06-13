Want To Do Films That Will Project Me In a Different Way: Angad Bedi

Box office winners Pink and Tiger Zinda Hai were his breakthrough films. Angad Bedi now hopes to carry forward his acting career with powerful roles.The 35-year-old actor, who started his journey in showbiz as a TV host, says he wants to try different genres and build his own fan base."I have been fortunate that Pink has been that film which gave my career a push. I owe a lot to Shoojit Sircar for having faith in me and my co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan sir... I am lucky nobody has been able to slot me in a particular role. I want to do films that will make an impact and project me in a different way," Angad told PTI.The actor believes it is the right time for him to do a film as a leading man and reach out to a wider audience."A producer and a good maker has to back me. My last few films have been hit. I have delivered. It is about time that someone backs me as a lead and I am ready for it. Everyone has time.Hoping to reach out to fans of Diljit Dosanjh with Soorma, Angad aims to get a wider audience."Rajkummar Rao came from the same space. Today films are all about characters. A good film works for everybody. With Tiger Zinda Hai I reached out to Salman Khan's market, through Soorma I can reach out to Diljit's fans. As an actor I want to have my own market too," he says.In Soorma, a biographical drama based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, played by Diljit Dosanjh, Angad is playing the role of his elder brother Bikramjeet.The actor, who is the son of noted Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, says to prepare for his role in the film, he had to work hard to learn hockey."Hockey is a different sport. I had to unlearn cricket to learn hockey. It is easier for someone who is not a sportsperson to pick up hockey. They just have to learn it."Angad and Diljit spent six hours daily for a couple of days to learn the game from real-life Sandeep and Bikramjeet."Both Diljit and I had to do a lot of core exercises -running, jogging, jog while dribbling, etc. Lot of preparation was required for this film. Sandeep and Bikramjeet have different styles of playing. Bikramjeet is high on energy and I had to observe him in order to play his part right on screen," he adds.Soorma also marks Angad's reunion with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu and he is happy to have shared the screen space with her again."People will see a total different side of both of us. It is a different role for both of us. Hopefully, we can do another film together," he says.The film, directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India, The CS Films, is scheduled to be released on July 13.