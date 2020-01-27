Want to Get Back to Doing Some Serious Movies, Says Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who has been exploring his comic side in movies like Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns wants to return back to doing some serious movies like Iqbal. As the actor turns a year old today, we engaged him in a chat reflecting on his journey so far and the way ahead.

He has found success playing both intense and comic characters. "I enjoy doing what I do, as an actor you would want to keep trying various roles and various genres. You cannot just keep sticking to one thing because you will get bored of it very soon. Every film of mine, I took it up as a challenge, every genre I took it up as a challenge. Now, in fact, my challenge is to get back to some hardcore/serious stuff, because I have been doing a lot of comedy for the past few years. Of course there is a certain association of me with comedy. But now, I think it is time to get back to some really serious stuff as well," Shreyas said.

Talking about his most memorable roles, he said, "I will not name only one. Of course, Iqbal is one of them, because of Iqbal I am here today. I also liked my role in Welcome to Sajjanpur, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal series. All of them have given me a lot of love and have taught me a lot in life. I attribute it to my directors who have shown that kind of faith in me to offer me the variety in characters that I have portrayed."

Shreyas had directed the film Poster Boys, starring alongside Sunny and Bobby Deol, in 2017. Talking about his filmmaking aspirations, Shreys said, "It is a matter of evolution. At some point in time you keep acting in certain films then you produce a certain film and then there comes a time when you feel that you want to tell a story in your own way. It is just that you don't know if you are ready for it or not and someone really pushes you. So that push came through Sunny Paaji and Bobby, who gave me that confidence that you can jump into it."

"Filmmaking aspirations were obviously there, they are still there to direct some more films and narrate some more stories in my own way. But I think it is important that certain people show that kind of faith in you. Sometimes you're ready for it but you might not know about it, so it only helps if someone with the stature of Sunny Paaji and experience of Sunny Paaji tells you to jump into it," he added.

"I want to direct movies, I am working on a couple of scripts which are very close to my heart. I personally am a huge fan of underdog stories so something in that genre I would like to direct," he added.

Shreyas has starred in one web series so far, and is keen on exploring the digital boom further. "I did one web series for a friend. But going forward I would like to explore a new space in web series so that is why I am waiting. I am not happy with the things that I am offered on OTT platforms. But if something interesting comes up I will definitely think about."

Taking about his activeness in Marathi/Hindi cinema, "I have always been active in the Marathi industry. I have always been someone who follows the gut. I haven't been pretty happy with the kind of scripts that came but this year I am open to couple of scripts that have come my way. I am pretty kicked about them. Hopefully, I will start working in mid-February or March. Even Golmaal might happen this year, so let's see."

Shreyas turned 44 today. Talking about his birthday plans, he said, "I am going to be spending time with family, chilling with close friends. Apart from this, we try to take an initiative to help out someone in need, a girl child or boy, if someone want help in anything, education especially. We try and help them. I started this last year on my birthday and intend to continue as long as I live."

