News18 » Movies
1-min read

Want to go Into a Zone That is Not Expected of Me, Says Kriti Sanon

With her upcoming films, Kriti Sanon, who is currently known for her happy-go-lucky and positive roles in films like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Housefull 4' among others, is looking to do something more experimental.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Want to go Into a Zone That is Not Expected of Me, Says Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is all smiles as she arrives at the special screening of 'Ittefaq' at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on November 2, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Kriti Sanon has quickly gained a firm and strong fanbase through her handful of roles in Bollywood. While the actress has appeared in a variety of roles, they have fallen towards the positive side of the story.

Sanon has expressed her interest in experimenting with dark and negative roles in the future. Speaking to Mid-Day she said, "I have the nice-girl-next-door look, and I have been told that a lot. So, if I get a great script with a not-so-nice character, I will grab it with both hands. I would love to play a character like Gone Girl or say, Tabu's character in AndhaDhun. I want to go into a zone that is not expected of me."

Sanon stated that her eagerness for experimenting with roles came from her recent successes like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi and Bareilly Ki Barfi. She will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical war film Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.  In the film, she will be portraying the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau, Parvatibai. Sanon is also currently filming for Laxman Utekar's upcoming social drama film titled Mimi where she will be portraying the life of a surrogate mother.

Panipat is set to release on December 6 this year and Mimi in late 2020.

