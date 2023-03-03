Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the south film industry, and she knows how to captivate the audience with her magical on-screen presence. Now, her old picture from her college days is creating a storm on social media. The actress looked phenomenal back then as well and we cannot stop gushing over her looks.

Donning a traditional ensemble, Samantha immortalised the moment with her playful gaze and aesthetic look. The viral picture also gave a glimpse of her batchmates standing beside her. Flaunting her hairstyle with loose strands caressing her cheeks, young Samantha looked like a dream.

The actress often makes the audience spellbound with her breathtaking pictures. A few days ago, actor-director Rahul Ravindran shared a throwback picture of the actress. And we will not lie, the internet was all praises for the actress. Her infectious smile and gorgeous looks never fail to impress the audience, be it when she was young or now when she has become a role model for millions.

The actor-director captioned the picture, “Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace:) Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here’s to many more decades."

Check out the photo here:

Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace:) Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here’s to many more decades 🥂😊 https://t.co/rlYoEvhMaG pic.twitter.com/RQ196MDeud— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) February 26, 2023

Several social media users commented on the picture. One user wrote, “This two @Samanthaprabhu2 !! What a beautiful bond." Another user commented, “Samantha looks gorgeous." One user also wrote, “Wow."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed 13 years in the film industry. On completing 13 years in acting, she wrote on Instagram, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for The Family Man, Kaththi, Eega and Ye Maaya Chesave. Some of her other films include Jaanu, Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1, Yashoda, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and many others. Now, the actress is all set to star in upcoming movies including Kushi, Chennai Story, Citadel, Shaakuntalam and another untitled film.

