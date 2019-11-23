Want to Play Indian Superhero in Avengers, Says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has never been diplomatic or double minded about her choice of films and she wasn't any different at the International Film Festival of India 2019 in Goa, where spoke about her aspirations. She said she wants to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She said, "I want to play an Indian superhero in Avengers. I love Robert Downey Jr. And I would do a Krishh if it is offered to me."

She also said, "When I said yes to films like Soorma, Mission Mangal, they are Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay-Vidya’s films respectively, I knew they aren’t my films but I believed that people will remember me after they walk out of the theatres. For me, screen time doesn’t matter. If someone offers me a small but significant role, I'll surely do it. If my character does a change in the narrative, I'll take that up."

Taapsee was at IFFI to inaugurate a newly introduced section called 'Accessible India-Accessible Films' for people with special needs. A joint collaboration among IFFI, Saksham Bharat and UNESCO, the programme aims to promote the creation of inclusive space with the help of audio description.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh in which she played the character of an old shooter from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. She will next be seen in films like Tadka and Thappad.

