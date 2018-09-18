Want Travel Inspiration? Sonakshi Sinha Vacationing in Maldives will Give You Major #fomo

Sonakshi Sinha has been holidaying in Maldives and how!The 31-year-old actor spent the weekend in the scenic locales of the island country.From the picturesque venues of her meals to her beach outfits, Sonakshi’s Instagram currently is a veritable treat to the eyes, with lots of blues, greens, sand and tan.Taking a break from her hectic work schedule, Sonakshi took the mini-vacation with a bunch of her close friends and has been sharing her vacation experience with her fans through lots of Instagram stories and posts.With snorkelling, sunbathing by the beach, speed-boating, spotting dolphins and sharks, watching sunsets, hiking through palm groves, and attempting sand-art, the Dabangg actor’s itinerary was fun, and eventful, including everything that one could expect of a beach vacation and so much more.Sharing a video of her diving in a swimming pool overlooking the ocean, Sonakshi wrote, “Feelin blue aint such a bad thing after all! Poolside shenanigans.”In another post, she shared a series of images of her snorkelling. She captioned them, “I swam with a turtle this sunday afternoon, what did you get up to?”Her last post has her looking smilingly at the camera with the blue water and bamboo shack in the background. “It breaks my heart each time i have to leave this beautiful island, and even more so when the experience was unforgettable!,” she wrote alongside.On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi.