English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want Travel Inspiration? Sonakshi Sinha Vacationing in Maldives will Give You Major #fomo
Taking a break from her hectic work schedule, Sonakshi is holidaying in Maldives with her close friends. Check out stunning images and videos from her vacay.
Sonakshi Sinha is currently holidaying in Maldives. (Image: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha)
Loading...
Sonakshi Sinha has been holidaying in Maldives and how!
The 31-year-old actor spent the weekend in the scenic locales of the island country.
From the picturesque venues of her meals to her beach outfits, Sonakshi’s Instagram currently is a veritable treat to the eyes, with lots of blues, greens, sand and tan.
Taking a break from her hectic work schedule, Sonakshi took the mini-vacation with a bunch of her close friends and has been sharing her vacation experience with her fans through lots of Instagram stories and posts.
With snorkelling, sunbathing by the beach, speed-boating, spotting dolphins and sharks, watching sunsets, hiking through palm groves, and attempting sand-art, the Dabangg actor’s itinerary was fun, and eventful, including everything that one could expect of a beach vacation and so much more.
Sharing a video of her diving in a swimming pool overlooking the ocean, Sonakshi wrote, “Feelin blue aint such a bad thing after all! Poolside shenanigans.”
In another post, she shared a series of images of her snorkelling. She captioned them, “I swam with a turtle this sunday afternoon, what did you get up to?”
Her last post has her looking smilingly at the camera with the blue water and bamboo shack in the background. “It breaks my heart each time i have to leave this beautiful island, and even more so when the experience was unforgettable!,” she wrote alongside.
On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi.
The 31-year-old actor spent the weekend in the scenic locales of the island country.
From the picturesque venues of her meals to her beach outfits, Sonakshi’s Instagram currently is a veritable treat to the eyes, with lots of blues, greens, sand and tan.
Taking a break from her hectic work schedule, Sonakshi took the mini-vacation with a bunch of her close friends and has been sharing her vacation experience with her fans through lots of Instagram stories and posts.
With snorkelling, sunbathing by the beach, speed-boating, spotting dolphins and sharks, watching sunsets, hiking through palm groves, and attempting sand-art, the Dabangg actor’s itinerary was fun, and eventful, including everything that one could expect of a beach vacation and so much more.
Sharing a video of her diving in a swimming pool overlooking the ocean, Sonakshi wrote, “Feelin blue aint such a bad thing after all! Poolside shenanigans.”
In another post, she shared a series of images of her snorkelling. She captioned them, “I swam with a turtle this sunday afternoon, what did you get up to?”
Her last post has her looking smilingly at the camera with the blue water and bamboo shack in the background. “It breaks my heart each time i have to leave this beautiful island, and even more so when the experience was unforgettable!,” she wrote alongside.
On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...