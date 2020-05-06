MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Wanted To Act With Rishi Kapoor But Feel Sad This Wish Will Never Come True Now: Jackie Shroff

Despite working with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in many films, Jackie Shroff never happened to share any scene with him. The actor recently said that his dream of doing so will not come true now.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
Evergreen Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a prolonged battle with leukemia. His untimely demise sent shockwaves through the entire industry.

Jackie Shroff, who was Kapoor's co-star in many films but never came face-to-face on screen, said that he regretted that this dream will not come true.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Jackie Shroff said, “Chintuji always used to tell me, ‘Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you. We’ve worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera.’ Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish never will come true now. We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown.”

Jackie Shroff also talked about the time he first met Kapoor. “I remember his film Bobby (1973) had released and he shot to fame overnight. I was hanging around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai and I saw him there for the first time. I was like, ‘Wow, Rishi Kapoor!’ I wasn’t an actor then and seeing a superstar was like a fan moment to me and I never knew that one day, we would share such great camaraderie,” he said.

The Hero actor added, “He is embedded deeply in my heart forever.”


Jackie Shroff and Rishi Kapoor worked in films like Azaad Desh Ke Gulam (1990), Aurangzeb (2013) and Chalk n Duster (2016).

