'Wanted To Earn Fame as Actress, Not Fashionista': Uorfi Javed

Actress and social media influencer Urofi Javed remains in the headlines for her unusual fashion sense. She has often been involved in controversies for her bold dressing style. Urofi recently shared that she has even been receiving death and rape threats for her boldness. Amid all this, Urofi has now made an important revelation about her career.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, “Other celebrities of the television and Bollywood industry also wear clothes like (me), but no one says anything to them."

“Celebs say that I want to attract people’s attention with my clothes. Yes, I do all this for attention. The Bollywood industry is all about gaining popularity and attention, so what’s wrong if I do that? I am only 25 years old. I haven’t done anything wrong, people are forcefully making me a criminal," she added.

During the interview, she further said that people only want to gain popularity by targeting her. She remarked that she wanted to earn a name and fame through acting, but not as a fashionista, and added that she doesn’t want to please anyone for work. She said, “If I am getting work in this industry by building relationships with people instead of talent, then I do not want such a job. If I believe in something, I raise my voice for it. I will never compromise just for work."

Uorfi started her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in Sony TV’s Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant. In 2017, she played Princess Chhaya in Star Plus’ Chandra Nandini. Later, Urfi got featured in supporting roles for popular daily soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepannaah. The actress was also seen participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT (Season 1) and MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14).

