Wanted To Humanise The Mother Figure In 'Tribhanga': Director Renuka Shahane

New Delhi: Actor-director Renuka Shahane says she wanted to explore the societal pressure on women to toe the line in “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”, a multi-generational relationship story of mothers and daughters. Shahane, who is the daughter of writer Shanta Gokhale, says her aim was to humanise the mother figure through this depiction of an acrimonious equation between a famous writer Nayan and her daughter, an actor and Odissi dancer, played by Tanvi Azmi and Kajol, respectively. Mithila Palkar plays Nayan’s granddaughter, Masha.

“To humanise the mother is what I wanted to do in ‘Tribhanga’. The kind of expectations that there is on mothers and women generally… “You have to have 10 hands and nobody can live up to that kind of expectation. So women are constantly living in guilt, because they cannot ever live up to that societal pressure that is put on them,” Shahane told .