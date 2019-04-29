English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wanting to Vote in the Lok Sabha Polls, Rishi Kapoor Calls Indian Consulate in New York
Rishi Kapoor left for the US last September to get treatment for an undisclosed illness.
Rishi Kapoor. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness, sought help from the Indian Consulate in New York on Sunday for casting vote in the on-going Lok Sabha elections.
"Called the Indian Consulate's office here to enquire if there was any facility for people like us to vote (away from home)," Rishi tweeted.
But after finding out that there is no such facility for people living abroad temporarily, the actor urged citizens to "not forget to vote wherever and whenever you have to".
Last year, the Mulk actor had informed his fans that he was flying to the US for medical treatment. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," Rishi tweeted in September 2018.
On the professional front, the 66-year-old actor—who is accompanied in the US by his wife Neetu Singh—was last seen on the silver screen in a cameo in Nandita Das’s directorial debut Manto, which starred actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.
