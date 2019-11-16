War Actress Vaani Kapoor Deletes Pic Wearing 'Ram' Printed Top

Vaani Kapoor has been setting fashion standards high and her Instagram account is proof of that. One look at her social media timeline and you can figure out that she is not one to shy away from experimenting with bold and elegant sartorial looks. However, the actress, whose recent release War did great numbers at the box office, seemed to have deleted a picture from her Instagram in which she wears a deep neck pink crop top with a knot on the front.

The exact reason behind deleting the picture is not clear yet but online trolling could be the one. Her top had the word 'Ram' printed over it, and that didn't go well with many.

SpotboyE reported that the the picture posted by Vaani last week attracted a lot of trolling on social media. The website shared how she was targeted for her choice of clothing.

We would like to appeal @Vaaniofficial to remove said photo that insults religious sentiments of millions of Hindus. Vaani ji, you have removed it from your @instagram, but its still there on your @facebook page & Twitter DP.#VaaniKapoor https://t.co/OhKX5t81jk — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) November 13, 2019

On the movies front, Vaani is gearing up for the shoot of her forthcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, titled Shamshera. She will be seen playing a classical dancer in the period, dacoit-drama film, which is from Yash Raj Studios. Shamshera will also mark Vaani's collaboration with YRF studios after the mega success of War, which earned Rs 317 crore at the box office.

Shamshera releases in 2020. The final date of theatrical premiere is yet to be announced by the makers.

