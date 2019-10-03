War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik-Tiger Film Becomes Highest Opener Ever, Earns Rs 53.35 Crore
War released on October 2 amidst much anticipation. The action-thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane action drama film War hit the theatres on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Siddharat Anand, War released in Hindi, English and Telugu and received decent response from the audience and critics alike.
Based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine, War sees Hrithik and Tiger battle it out in an epic face-off.
The film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film has become the biggest box office opener to date. War has surpassed the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) to touch this feat.
According to an official statement from Yash Raj Films, War has collected Rs 53.35 crore on its released date, setting a tone for a high-earning weekend. It released in over 4000 screens and also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles.
CNN-News18 film critic Rajeev Masand has rated the film 2.5/5. In his review, he wrote, "Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff practically burn up the screen when they’re matching steps in synchronized dance numbers, or going brawn for brawn when pitted against each other in fight scenes. Yet you can’t shake off the feeling that any film starring these two talented and genetically blessed movie stars should be smarter and more thrilling that this one that they decided to make."
Meanwhile, Hrithik's last film Super 30, which was an educational drama, did superb business at the box office by earning over Rs 140 crore. However, Tiger's film Student Of The Year 2 did not fare well at the ticket window.
