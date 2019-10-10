War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr

The biggest Bollywood opener ever, fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year and the highest opening weekend of 2019. With such records, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War seems unstoppable at the box office.

Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film has collected Rs 228.50 Cr in eight days. Giving away the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#War continues its supremacy... Biz on Wed - Day 8 in this case - is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits... Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]... #War could also emerge first ₹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC] (sic)."

"#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 219.25 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 228.55 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

#War continues its supremacy... Biz on Wed - Day 8 in this case - is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits... Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]... #War could also emerge first ₹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

Talking about the film's success with PTI, Hrithik said he is overjoyed and humbled about the number of records the film has created so far. "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West. We are all delighted that War has done just that and is getting incredible love and appreciation from audiences across the world,: said Hrithik.

"War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of War because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above. I'm delighted that YRF has again done something completely out-of-the-box and given India a new action franchise," the actor said in a statement.

Tiger said he is overwhelmed with the response to the film, his first to earn Rs 200 crore. "It's an absolute blessing that our film has been accepted widely and it's definitely going to be a special one forever because I got to do this with my hero my idol Hrithik Roshan who I aspire to be and who I am inspired by," said Tiger.

"It is also my first time working with Yash Raj Films Production, Adi Chopra and I have had such a ball working with his production house... I am blessed that my first 200 is with such an amazing team," Tiger added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War opened countrywide on October 2. The action entertainer also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

(with inputs from PTI)

