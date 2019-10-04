War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr in 2 Days

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have set the box office on fire quite literally. While most of the anticipated films get a huge opening on holiday releases, they tend to slow down of working days. But War has been an exception as the film mints Rs 20+ crore at the box office on the second day of its release.

War was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The collective total of the film on day two stands at Rs 77.70 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures detailing that the Hindi version on Thursday earned Rs 23.10 cr, whereas the Tamil and Telugu version collected Rs 1.25 cr. On the opening day, War had collected Rs 53.35 crore in all languages, making it the biggest Bollywood opener till date.

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.Total: ₹ 77.70 cr#India biz.⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane action drama film War hit the theatres on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Siddharat Anand, War received decent response from the audience and critics alike.

Based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine, War sees Hrithik and Tiger battle it out in an epic face-off.

The film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film has become the biggest box office opener to date. War has surpassed the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) to touch this feat.

According to an official statement from Yash Raj Films, War has collected Rs 53.35 crore on its released date, setting a tone for a high-earning weekend. It released in over 4000 screens and also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles.

Happy with the audience's response to the film, Hrithik and Tiger said they feel blessed about it.

"It is an incredible response to our hard work and I'm truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make 'War', we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it's hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres. As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I'm truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love. I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Sid, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular, Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really really hard on War and it's amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie," Hrithik said on Thursday.

Tiger on his part said that he feels blessed to be "getting this love and appreciation" from people.

"I'm touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I'm feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out and out entertainers, films that make people happy in theatres and I'm glad that 'War' has become that film," said Tiger.

