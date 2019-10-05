War Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore

The anticipation and surrounding Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War seems to have paid off well. The film has not only been raking in huge amounts of money but it has also become the 11th highest opening weekend film of all time. The record was previously held by PK at 93.82 crores. Not only that but the film has also become the highest opening weekend of 2019.

Prior to the release of War, Bharat had the highest opening weekend of 2019 at Rs. 90.47 crores which has now been beaten by War which earned Rs 95 crore in three days. Not only that but War has also set a new record for both of the main actors. Before War, Hrithik Roshan's highest opening weekend was with Siddharth Anand's Bang Bang which raked in Rs. 62.65 crore in its opening weekend. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, had made his biggest opening with Baaghi 2 earning Rs. 72.48 crore in the opening weekend. Looks like the two have now set a new record for themselves.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share War's box office report. Check out his tweet here:

Joker which also released in the country on October 2 has also been doing well on its own. The film has raked in Rs. 8.75 crore in its three day run and is expected to perform well over the weekend.

While Joker has impressed audiences and received positive reviews from critics, War failed to impress audiences on the story front. Critics praised the film for its action sequences alone.

