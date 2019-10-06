War Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Film Eyes Rs 150 Crore Weekend

War has become the talk of the B-town and simultaneously a massive success in theaters. First, filmmakers hailed Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani kapoor's War as one of the best action films of 2019 and now fans are giving it more love than the makers Yash Raj Films would have imagined.

Read: I Haven't Had This Kind of Chemistry with My Past Heroines, Says Tiger on War Co-actor Hrithik

On Saturday, its fourth day since release on October 2, War has earned Rs 123.60 crore in Hindi and Rs 5.25 crore in Tamil plus Telugu, taking its total to Rs 128.85 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that War surely earn Rs 200 in its in its extended week one.

He further empahsised that since no major Bollywood film is releasing till Diwali, when Housefull 4 hits the screens, War's box office business will grow. He also predicted that on Tuesday, owing to the fact that is a holiday on the occasion of Dussehra, the film's business will see a boost.

Check out War's box office collection day-wise here:

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr.Total: ₹ 128.85 cr#India biz.⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

So what does the future hold for #War?⭐️ Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra].⭐️ Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus.#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

In a recent interview, director Siddharth Anand stated that he planned to make the War into a franchise but first wanted to see public's reaction to the film before going ahead with it.

Read: War is Not Over Yet, Director Siddharth Anand Reveals a Sequel is in Works

Read: War Movie Review: It is a War of the Greek Gods

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.