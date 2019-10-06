Take the pledge to vote

War Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Film Eyes Rs 150 Crore Weekend

'War' saw a good jump in its collections on Saturday, taking the film's total in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to Rs 128.85 crore by day four. Read details below.

October 6, 2019
War has become the talk of the B-town and simultaneously a massive success in theaters. First, filmmakers hailed Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani kapoor's War as one of the best action films of 2019 and now fans are giving it more love than the makers Yash Raj Films would have imagined.

On Saturday, its fourth day since release on October 2, War has earned Rs 123.60 crore in Hindi and Rs 5.25 crore in Tamil plus Telugu, taking its total to Rs 128.85 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that War surely earn Rs 200 in its in its extended week one.

He further empahsised that since no major Bollywood film is releasing till Diwali, when Housefull 4 hits the screens, War's box office business will grow. He also predicted that on Tuesday, owing to the fact that is a holiday on the occasion of Dussehra, the film's business will see a boost.

Check out War's box office collection day-wise here:

In a recent interview, director Siddharth Anand stated that he planned to make the War into a franchise but first wanted to see public's reaction to the film before going ahead with it.

