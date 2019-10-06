War Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Film Eyes Rs 150 Crore Weekend
'War' saw a good jump in its collections on Saturday, taking the film's total in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to Rs 128.85 crore by day four. Read details below.
War film poster, courtesy of Instagram
War has become the talk of the B-town and simultaneously a massive success in theaters. First, filmmakers hailed Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani kapoor's War as one of the best action films of 2019 and now fans are giving it more love than the makers Yash Raj Films would have imagined.
Read: I Haven't Had This Kind of Chemistry with My Past Heroines, Says Tiger on War Co-actor Hrithik
On Saturday, its fourth day since release on October 2, War has earned Rs 123.60 crore in Hindi and Rs 5.25 crore in Tamil plus Telugu, taking its total to Rs 128.85 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that War surely earn Rs 200 in its in its extended week one.
He further empahsised that since no major Bollywood film is releasing till Diwali, when Housefull 4 hits the screens, War's box office business will grow. He also predicted that on Tuesday, owing to the fact that is a holiday on the occasion of Dussehra, the film's business will see a boost.
Check out War's box office collection day-wise here:
#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr.Total: ₹ 128.85 cr#India biz.⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019
So what does the future hold for #War?⭐️ Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra].⭐️ Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus.#India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019
In a recent interview, director Siddharth Anand stated that he planned to make the War into a franchise but first wanted to see public's reaction to the film before going ahead with it.
Read: War is Not Over Yet, Director Siddharth Anand Reveals a Sequel is in Works
Read: War Movie Review: It is a War of the Greek Gods
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Maliaka Arora Asks Arjun Kapoor 'Why So Serious' as He Gets Bowtie Right
- Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Film Poster Unveiled on James Bond Day
- Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Take Step Towards Environment Conservation
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them