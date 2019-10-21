War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
This is the first 300 crore film for both Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, as War joins the likes of Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai in the elite club.
A still from War.
In less than 20 days of its box office run, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. The Siddharth Anand directorial is already the highest grosser of 2019. Within 19 days of its release, the action thriller has managed to enter the 300 crore club. It's a first for both Hrithik and Tiger, whose onscreen camaraderie proved to be a huge draw for audiences.
This is the first 300 crore film for both Tiger and Hrithik, as War joins the likes of Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai in the elite club. Actors who have made it to the 300 crore club so far are Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of War, with an analysis of its stupendous performance. War has already slashed several records, and its box office run is far from over. He also said that big budget films like are important for the industry as they drive viewers to theatres and boost movie business.
He also said that such films develop movie going habit of the audience and pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, which is important since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India.
Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector. #War— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. #War— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
War ended with a hint to a sequel, and Adarsh says the film will continue as a franchise with Hrithik as the constant lead.
The film has surpassed the lifetime business of Hrithik, Tiger and director Siddharth Anand's previous films. On its opening day, War earned Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day. The film has created seven new records, including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and director Siddharth Anand.
