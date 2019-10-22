Take the pledge to vote

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Thrilled as Film Becomes 7th Highest Grossing Hindi Movie

After crossing the lifetime collections of Padmaavat and Sultan, War has become the seventh highest grossing Hindi movie.

News18.com

October 22, 2019
War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Thrilled as Film Becomes 7th Highest Grossing Hindi Movie
War film poster, courtesy of Instagram

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer high octane action movie War has minted over Rs 300 crore in India. The actors are over the moon with the love the film has received since its release October 2. The film achieved the milestone on Sunday, and a day later, it became the seventh highest grossing #Hindi film, surpassing the lifetime business of Sultan and Padmaavat.

Hrithik says War, directed by Siddharth Anand, has redefined action films and action genre forever in India. "I'm delighted that our labor of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that War has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what's truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India," Hrithik said.

For Hrithik, it is the biggest victory and gratification for all who believed in the film. The total collection of this action entertainer, which hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti, now stands at Rs 304 crore including Tamil and Telugu.

War is now the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after superstar Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016).

Tiger said, "It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir's fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema."

(With inputs from IANS)

