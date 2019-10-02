Take the pledge to vote

War Celeb Review: Bollywood Calls Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Film an Adrenalin Rush

War stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, all of whom have been appreciated for their performance in the film.

News18.com

October 2, 2019
The anticipation surrounding Siddharth Anand's upcoming film War has been raging on ever since the first trailer of the film was dropped. War sees Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other. To raise the anticipation of seeing the two stars together on the big screen, Siddharth Anand had revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff would promote the film separately to maintain the rivalry theme surrounding them.

Now it seems that all the efforts have paid off. The first few reviews of the film from directors Milap Zaveri and Punit Malhotra called it a "blockbuster" while also praising the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor for their performances.

What's interesting is that these reviews were followed by tweets from Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff requesting audiences to withhold the film's spoilers.  This is an interesting statement as Hrithik Roshan had recently stated that he preferred an action film that did not "spoonfeed" audiences and instead made them think or process the story.

 

