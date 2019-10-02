War Celeb Review: Bollywood Calls Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Film an Adrenalin Rush

The anticipation surrounding Siddharth Anand's upcoming film War has been raging on ever since the first trailer of the film was dropped. War sees Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other. To raise the anticipation of seeing the two stars together on the big screen, Siddharth Anand had revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff would promote the film separately to maintain the rivalry theme surrounding them.

Now it seems that all the efforts have paid off. The first few reviews of the film from directors Milap Zaveri and Punit Malhotra called it a "blockbuster" while also praising the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor for their performances.

Saw #War last night... what an adrenalin rush! @iHrithik... wow... you are like fine wine which just gets better and better! All the best @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF #SiddharthAnand @Vaaniofficial @yrf. This is a must watch pic.twitter.com/pCoGjPKgVc — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 2, 2019

#War is an action BONANZA! You have NEVER seen such action from an Indian film! @iHrithik is a GOD and @iTIGERSHROFF delivers his GREATEST act! Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight! @Vaaniofficial is stunning! Congrats @yrf on a BLOCKBUSTER — Milap (@zmilap) October 1, 2019

#War is a must watch guys!!! What an entertainer!!! Hrithik @iHrithik & Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF are beyond brilliance & a treat to watch!!! The action..OMG!!!Banging action, brilliant score!!! Kudos to the entire team lead by #SiddharthAnand the director — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) October 1, 2019

WAR has nothing less than BLOCKBUSTER written all over it! This kind of action is yet to be seen. Huge congratulations to the team! @iHrithik @Vaaniofficial #SidAnand... and of course my brother @iTIGERSHROFF — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) October 2, 2019

A huge blockbuster packed with high octane action scenes, breath taking visuals & the two men have killed it - @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF....Take a bow #SiddharthAnand! #WAR @Vaaniofficial @yrf — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) October 2, 2019

What's interesting is that these reviews were followed by tweets from Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff requesting audiences to withhold the film's spoilers. This is an interesting statement as Hrithik Roshan had recently stated that he preferred an action film that did not "spoonfeed" audiences and instead made them think or process the story.

Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 1, 2019

