War Director Sidharth Anand Thinks Tiger Shroff Can be Arrested for Posting This Shirtless Picture
On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon.
On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon.
Waterlogged roads, traffic jams and unexpected rains are what summaries Mumbai monsoon. On Saturday, heavy rains lashed the city, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon. Intense rain started in Mumbai on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday. This led to excessive waterlogging in several parts of the city, which resulted in traffic congestion for the public. Several flights also got cancelled. But, Tiger has his own way of tackling the problems.
Amid rains, the Baaghi 2 actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and captioned it, "I think I'll just swim home today." In the picture, Tiger can be seen posing shirtless, flaunting his ripped chest and six-pack. In less than six hours, the picture has over 8.5 lakhs likes, with numerous comments.
One of the comment is of Sidharth Anand, the director of War, Tiger's upcoming action film. Commenting on the actor's chiselled physique, he wrote in jest, "You can get arrested for wearing this T shirt (sic)."
On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. He is currently gearing up for the release of action-thriller War, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film is slated to release on October this year.
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other.
The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
(with inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Triumph Speed Twin Review: The Every Day 1200cc Motorcycle
- War Director Sidharth Anand Thinks Tiger Shroff Can be Arrested for Posting This Shirtless Picture
- Ashes 2019 | Australia’s Batsmen More to Blame Than Bowlers for Current Situation: Ponting
- India vs West Indies | Pant’s Chance to Unleash His Potential in International Cricket: Kohli
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription