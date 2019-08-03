Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

War Director Sidharth Anand Thinks Tiger Shroff Can be Arrested for Posting This Shirtless Picture

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
War Director Sidharth Anand Thinks Tiger Shroff Can be Arrested for Posting This Shirtless Picture
On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon.
Loading...

Waterlogged roads, traffic jams and unexpected rains are what summaries Mumbai monsoon. On Saturday, heavy rains lashed the city, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon. Intense rain started in Mumbai on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday. This led to excessive waterlogging in several parts of the city, which resulted in traffic congestion for the public. Several flights also got cancelled. But, Tiger has his own way of tackling the problems.

Amid rains, the Baaghi 2 actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and captioned it, "I think I'll just swim home today." In the picture, Tiger can be seen posing shirtless, flaunting his ripped chest and six-pack. In less than six hours, the picture has over 8.5 lakhs likes, with numerous comments.

One of the comment is of Sidharth Anand, the director of War, Tiger's upcoming action film. Commenting on the actor's chiselled physique, he wrote in jest, "You can get arrested for wearing this T shirt (sic)."

tiger shroff post

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. He is currently gearing up for the release of action-thriller War, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film is slated to release on October this year.

War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other.

The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(with inputs from IANS)

