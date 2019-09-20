Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

War: Hirthik Roshan, Tiger Shroff to Have Dance-off on Holi Song Jai Jai Shivshankar

'Jai Jai Shivshankar' features over 500 dancers and was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
War: Hirthik Roshan, Tiger Shroff to Have Dance-off on Holi Song Jai Jai Shivshankar
'Jai Jai Shivshankar' features over 500 dancers and was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.
Loading...

Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will have a dance battle on the number Jai Jai Shivshankar in the film War. Director Siddharth Anand says bringing the two stars together has been a responsibility.

"Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in War," Anand said.

"This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem."

Anand said they had to get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together.

"Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility," he said.

Jai Jai Shivshankar features over 500 dancers and was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.

The director says Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for three weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for audiences.

"This is a Holi song in the film and what actually got me excited about the song was its lyrics. It says Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj mood hai Bhayankar. When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram