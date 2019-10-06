War is Not Over Yet, Director Siddharth Anand Reveals a Sequel is in Works

There is no doubt about the fact that the world of cinema has changed over the years. In the past films were made in singles while today a franchise has become more common with popular filmmakers and successful films. War director Siddharth Anand recently revealed that he will soon begin working on the film's sequel following its success at the box office.

Following the film's success, Siddharth Anand spoke to IANS and said, "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action."

In just three days of its release, War has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. It also emerged as the 11th highest film with an opening weekend at Rs. 95 crores but also became the highest opening film of 2019 beating the record of Salman Khan's Bharat. War also marks Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's first film crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark in three days.

At the success party of the film, Tiger Shroff said, "The day I came to know I would be working in a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan, I told myself I can't get a bigger opportunity than this. It was like ticking off one thing on my 'to do' list. This film has been an educational and empowering journey."

War was released on October 2 to around 4000 screens across the country. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.