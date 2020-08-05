War of Words in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Dino Morea Denies Hosting Party

A senior Mumbai police official has claimed that the IPS brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput had asked him to call the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to police station and pressurise her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjitsingh Dahiya told a TV channel that OP Singh, brother-in-law of Rajput and senior IPS officer of Haryana police, had made the request in February this year.

Actor Dino Morea rubbished reports that claimed he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests.

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this," Dino wrote on his official Twitter handle, @DinoMorea9.

The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend will host family members of the stars of the comedy show. Kapil will be seen hosting Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah and Priyanka Sharda, better halves of Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

Kashmera will be talking about her first interaction with Krushna and making fun of his English. She shares, "We were introduced and I asked him 'What's your forthcoming film?' And Krushna answered, 'Not fourth, my third film is releasing."

Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus. Jagdish Patani and the two other officers have tested positive for COVID-19, Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The three officers were investigating a transformer scam, he said. Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara has got an overwhelming response from audiences. Now, more than ten days after the release of the film on Disney + Hotstar, the makers of the film have uploaded a new song Maskhari from the movie.

Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara, shared a short clip of the song on Instagram. Posting the clip, he wrote, “Maskhari song out.”

