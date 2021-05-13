'War' Stunt Director to Design Battle Sequence of Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan is gearing up to shoot the war sequence for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The actor was about to film these portions in Ladakh last July, however, the director had called off the schedule due to the India-China military standoff in the Galwan valley. Now as things have settled down, the team is planning to shoot the sequence soon in a 45-day schedule. South star Naga Chaitanya will also be joining the team in Ladakh for the shoot.

As per a Mid Day report, Aamir is bringing Parvej Shaikh, the stunt director of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War to shoot for the battlefield sequences. Shaikh is skilled at mounting action sequences on a grand scale. A source close to the team has said that the Kargil War will form a crucial part of the narrative in the film and hence Aamir and director Advait Chandan have envisioned a grand battlefield scene, complete with massive infantry. He is quoted as saying, “if things go as per plan, the production team will hire locals for the sequence. The unit will be put up at The Grand Dragon Hotel in Ladakh in a bio-bubble”. He also confirmed that the team will head to the northern region as soon as the situation in the country stabilises.

Aamir recently returned to Mumbai last week after finalizing the locations of the shoot in Kargil. He had jetted off to Kargil with a four-member team including action director Shaikh, who will be designing the war sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha.

The much-anticipated film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas last year, however, it has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the pivotal role. The major part of the film has already been wrapped up. Now the film is expected to hit the screen by the end of this year.

