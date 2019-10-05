War's Success Proves Two Heroes Can Survive Together If They Are 'Authentic' to Their Roles

Egocentric demands are nothing new on the sets of big budget multi-starrer Bollywood films. During the promotions of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar also pointed out it's "very sad that today, Bollywood stars only want to do a solo hero film and even if they agree to do a project together, they do it only after repeated requests."

So, when Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff came together to promote their latest release War, there was no escaping the inevitable question about doing a two-hero film, a trend which Bollywood doesn't seem to embrace with ease.

"To pull off a two-hero film, you really need two people who really have honest and real admiration for each other. If not, the director is dead," Hrithik said.

"So I think with Tiger, I genuinely feel so much love and so much admiration for the person he is," added Hrithik.

In War, Hrithik plays an Indian super-soldier, Kabir, who goes rogue. While Tiger essays the role of his protege, Khalid, who is asked to bring Kabir in.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a still from War.

In his career spanning over two decades, Hrithik has worked on several multi-starrers. He said his process of choosing a script never depends on the fact whether it's a solo lead or a multi-starrer.

He said, "I've always been somebody who looks forward to doing two hero films whether it was Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara or Fiza. I'm about cinema. I love good cinema and it stops there. I don't have thoughts beyond it which help me decide on a film. I think this is something that people should be secure with. As long as you're authentic to your role and your character, you'll shine and nobody can take that away from you."

To this, Tiger added, "I was never offered a double hero film up until War. But I'll be honest, I was really scared initially that I'd be acting alongside Hrithik. I'm his biggest fan. So, my only fear was to not let that fanboy in me show on screen. Other than that, I'm really thankful to Hrithik sir for the way he trained me for this character."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.