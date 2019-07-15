War Teaser Has Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Going for Each Other’s Throat
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other.
Yash Raj Films has released the teaser of War, a film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff going full throttle on each other. As anticipated, the 54-second teaser has both of them fighting their guts out in the snow, in the fields and in the air. There are choppers, bazookas and adrenaline-pumping fist fighting.
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also has Vaani Kapoor upping the glamour quotient. However, she doesn’t feature in the direct fight between the two muscular leads.
Anand, in a statement, said, “War is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally.”
Two heroes. One #WAR!Presenting @iHrithik VS @iTIGERSHROFF in #WarTeaser. Whose team are you on? #HrithikVsTiger @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/pdBmfhzQCe— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 15, 2019
"When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight," he added.
The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2.
(With inputs from IANS)
