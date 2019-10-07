Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

War: Tiger Shroff Pacifies 4-year-old Fan Upset Over His Fight with Hrithik Roshan in Film

War saw Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in a fierce battle against each other. Reportedly, a young fan of cinema got upset with Tiger fighting Hrithik in the film.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
War: Tiger Shroff Pacifies 4-year-old Fan Upset Over His Fight with Hrithik Roshan in Film
War film poster, courtesy of Instagram

It is a known fact that a person's perspective of seeing films and characters changes over time. It turns out that not everyone was celebrating watching Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff go toe to toe in War. Apparently some fans were upset to see their favorite heroes fight each other.

In a tweet that tagged Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, a father stated that his 4-year-old daughter was very upset to see the two get into a fight. He also pointed out that his daughter was a gymnastics student inspired by Tiger Shroff himself.  Being the humble person that Tiger Shroff is, he responded to the tweet showering his little fan with love.

War has been very successful at the box office. Despite being criticized for its storyline, the film's action has been praised. The film has also been doing well on the financial front. In its opening weekend, the film made around Rs. 95 crores becoming the highest opening weekend film for 2019 and the 11th highest of all time. The film's opening weekend earning has also been the highest for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Anand. Following the success of the film, Siddharth Anand revealed that he would be making a sequel as well. He had stated that he wanted to make the film a franchise but wanted to observe the public's reaction to the film before going ahead on it.

War was released on October 2 and is currently in theaters.

