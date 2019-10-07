It is a known fact that a person's perspective of seeing films and characters changes over time. It turns out that not everyone was celebrating watching Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff go toe to toe in War. Apparently some fans were upset to see their favorite heroes fight each other.

In a tweet that tagged Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, a father stated that his 4-year-old daughter was very upset to see the two get into a fight. He also pointed out that his daughter was a gymnastics student inspired by Tiger Shroff himself. Being the humble person that Tiger Shroff is, he responded to the tweet showering his little fan with love.

Hi navya! Dont be sad im ok now! Would love to meet her soon sir https://t.co/oHvA4iIvrZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 6, 2019

War has been very successful at the box office. Despite being criticized for its storyline, the film's action has been praised. The film has also been doing well on the financial front. In its opening weekend, the film made around Rs. 95 crores becoming the highest opening weekend film for 2019 and the 11th highest of all time. The film's opening weekend earning has also been the highest for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Anand. Following the success of the film, Siddharth Anand revealed that he would be making a sequel as well. He had stated that he wanted to make the film a franchise but wanted to observe the public's reaction to the film before going ahead on it.

War was released on October 2 and is currently in theaters.

