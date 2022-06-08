'Warm-Hearted Tearjerker': Ramya Loved Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie will hit the theatres on June 10. Fans are very excited to watch Kiranraj K’s well-executed moving story of a human and a dog. Recently, the actor hosted a special show at Orion Mall, Bengaluru. Ramya aka Divya Spandana was impressed with the movie’s concept during the show and tweeted about it which further intrigued fans.

#Charlie777 is an emotional film that teaches us humans so caught up in our grand position in the chain of being the importance of love & the joie de vivre we need to embrace. Thank you @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 for this warm-hearted tearjerker. https://t.co/wzygIxkMFx — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) June 7, 2022

Ramya loves dogs, the reason she loved the film even more. A few years ago, she participated in a protest when a street dog was killed in Bangalore. The film’s teaser was released on May 15 and fans showered a humongous amount of love on it. Over 3 lakh users have liked it and around 29 lakh people have viewed this teaser. The teaser was released in five different languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Dharma, played by Rakshit, and Charlie, the Labrador dog, are the central characters in the film. The teaser introduces the heroically naughty dog, who has mastered the knack of surviving alone in the metropolis. With a lovely title track, Life of Charlie, playing in the background, the puppy is on a trip to find someone. To find a home, the puppy travels through beautiful surroundings. During the adventure, the dog encounters harsh weather, develops food-finding tricks, and travels enormous distances.

The heartwarming video features Charlie giving it his all. The teaser concludes with Dharma and Charlie meeting, implying that the two’s friendship will lead to drastic changes in the protagonist’s life.

