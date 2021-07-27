Warner Bros Announces The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat and The Conjuring 3 India Release Dates

Production house Warner Bros has announced the India release date of its three highly anticipated films- The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat. Out of these three films, The Conjuring and Mortal Kombat have released internationally and have been delayed in India amid the closure of theatres during the pandemic. Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad will release in India on the same date as its international release.

Warner Bros confirmed release dates of the three films in India as- The Suicide Squad on August 5, Mortal Kombat on July 30 and The Conjuring : The Devil Made Me Do It on August 13. The Suicide Squad and The Conjuring are popular franchise in India and are sure to attract audience to the theatres on their names.

“It is heartening to know that Warner Bros Pictures have announced the release dates of Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Many states have given permission for cinemas to re-open and the release of these movies in three consecutive weeks in multi-languages and multi-formats would surely give a boost to the industry by inducing movie goers back to the big screen to enjoy these amazing films,” Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said.

As per report, Fast 9 with Vin Diesel and John Cena was supposed to release on August 5. But it will not be releasing as per schedule. It may come to cinemas in the second half of August.

