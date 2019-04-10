English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Warner Bros Taking Legal Action Against Donald Trump For Using Batman Movie Score in Campaign Video
Donald Trump's Twitter account had uploaded a video of the US President with a piece of Hans Zimmer's score from The Dark Knight Rises playing in the background.
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump's Twitter account had uploaded a video which had clips of himself playing to a piece of Hans Zimmer's score from The Dark Knight Rises. Warner Brothers, the studio behind the film, is reportedly taking legal action alleging copyright violation.
The movie studio — and it's parent company WarnerMedia — are either in the process of or have filed a copyright claim with the microblogging platform in an effort to remove the video from the website, according to a report from BuzzFeed.
The two-minute video shows Trump meeting with foreign dignitaries such as North Korea's King Jong Un and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, alongwith with footage of prominent liberals like former US President Barack Obama, Amy Schumer and Rose O'Donnell. The video doesn't have any dialogues, it features superimposed text over the song Why Do We Fall.
"First they ignore you," the video reads. "Then they laugh at you, then they call you racist."
In a statement to HuffPost, the studio said, "The use of Warner Bros' score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed," they said.
Zimmer has been a long-time collaborator of director Christopher Nolan. He composed the score of all three of Nolan's Batman films. Zimmer won a Grammy in 2009 for Best Score Soundtrack with The Dark Knight and was nominated for the same award four years later with The Dark Knight Rises.
