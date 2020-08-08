MOVIES

#Warriors4SSR Crosses 2 Million Posts On Twitter As Fans Demand Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

The #Warrior4SSR is also a peaceful way of demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and requesting authorities for "a fair" investigation into the actor's untimely demise.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
As the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues, fans of the late actor stood in solidarity as hashtag #Warriors4SSR massively trended on Twitter.

Sushant's fans posted their selfies online holding placards with #Warriors4SSR written on it. The #Warrior4SSR is also a peaceful way of demanding justice for Sushant and requesting authorities for "a fair" investigation into the actor's untimely demise.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took part in the initiative and shared a monochrome picture of her holding a placard.

Shweta captioned the post, "We will get justice... we will find the truth!! #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus"

We have compiled a few pictures of SSR's "warriors," have a look:

ED 'Wants More Answers' From Rhea Over Mismatch Between Income And Investments, Calls Her Again

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for about eight hours on Friday in connection with a related money laundering case.

Her father Indrajit Chakraborty, Showik, Chartered Accountant (CA) Ritesh Shah and business manager Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, were also questioned.

