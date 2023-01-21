Was a Third Actress Close To Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar? Here’s What We Know

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, once believed to be close to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, have both decided to turn witness against him. Sukesh, who was arrested in August last year for a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, had already been in prison several times earlier as well, in 2007, 2011 and 2015. Jacqueline and Nora’s name have come up several times for being in close touch with the conman, with both claiming that they were unaware of his criminal past. However, recent reports have suggested that there is a third actress who was also close to Sukesh.

In their charge sheet, Delhi Police claimed that during the months of April and May 2018, three actresses would regularly visit him in Tihar Jail for 45 to 60 minutes. Additionally, when an actress used to visit Sukesh, she would be given a separate room with a TV, refrigerator, and air conditioning setup. The third actress’ name hasn’t been made public yet, though.

According to Delhi Police, these actresses admitted to all of these details when questioned. The actresses revealed that a BMW sedan used to pick them up when they had to travel to Tihar to meet Sukesh and that it used to enter the jail through gate number three. The statement of these actresses shows that Sukesh had bribed the top officials of Tihar Jail and got them on his side, from whom he used to get a lot of benefits. Former Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goyal has been suspended. It remains to be seen if the name of the third actress, apart from Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi, are revealed by Delhi Police.

