MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Was Aashiqui's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' Copied from Tassawar Khanum's 1975 Song? Fans React

Was Aashiqui's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' Copied from Tassawar Khanum's 1975 Song? Fans React

The Aashiqui soundtrack was released months before the film, and it set a perfect background before the film hit the screens.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Share this:

A Twitter user, on Sunday, put out a video of Pakistani singer Tassawar Khanum singing 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai', and social media users were quick to point out the stark similarities between this song and another song of the same name from 1990 Hindi film titled Aashiqui. The tweet suggests that Khanum's song was recorded in 1975.

The Aashiqui number, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, is among the biggest hits the Hindi film industry has seen till date. In fact, it's still a favourite with the radio stations and music lovers. The song also made Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal household names. This and other songs of Aashiqui immensely contributed in making the film a box office success.

The Aashiqui soundtrack was released months before the film, and it set a perfect background before the film hit the screens. The film had Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in the lead, and thanks to the songs, they became overnight sensations. Aashiqui was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by Gulshan Kumar.

Here's the Aashiqui song:

Here's what the social media users are saying after watching Tassawar Khanum's video:

So, which one do you think is better?

Next Story
Loading