Was Aashiqui's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' Copied from Tassawar Khanum's 1975 Song? Fans React

A Twitter user, on Sunday, put out a video of Pakistani singer Tassawar Khanum singing 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai', and social media users were quick to point out the stark similarities between this song and another song of the same name from 1990 Hindi film titled Aashiqui. The tweet suggests that Khanum's song was recorded in 1975.

The Aashiqui number, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, is among the biggest hits the Hindi film industry has seen till date. In fact, it's still a favourite with the radio stations and music lovers. The song also made Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal household names. This and other songs of Aashiqui immensely contributed in making the film a box office success.

The Aashiqui soundtrack was released months before the film, and it set a perfect background before the film hit the screens. The film had Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in the lead, and thanks to the songs, they became overnight sensations. Aashiqui was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by Gulshan Kumar.

Immensely popular song of Aashiqui was a straight rip-off of the 1977 song by Tasawar Khannum 😮😱 pic.twitter.com/WbkOeXeMMx — Boycott Chinese Products! (@Against_Pseudos) July 26, 2020

Concluding part of the song ♥️ pic.twitter.com/t5A3XqPXF1 — Boycott Chinese Products! (@Against_Pseudos) July 26, 2020

Here's the Aashiqui song:

Here's what the social media users are saying after watching Tassawar Khanum's video:

This original song is much better than copied song of Ashiqui. Better lyrics , better voice, a different class. — umang misra (@umangmisra) July 26, 2020

लेकिन ये गाना तो समीर ने अपने कॉलेज के दिनों में ही लिख लिया था... खैर... सड़क के गानों को भी सुनना... चलें तो कट ही जाएगा सफ़र, आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता ( तुम्हें अपना बनाने की क़सम खाई है-खाई है ) — Mohit Mishra (@mohitmishraa) July 26, 2020

"हवा हवा ए हवा खुशबू लूटा दे" हिन्दुस्तानी ने पाकिस्तानी से कॉपी किया और पाकिस्तानी ने ईरानी से - original song by khorush yaghmei from iranhttps://t.co/oHOs2aqkA7 — यायावर (@Indraprastha55) July 26, 2020

Tumhe apna bana ki kasam has been copied from this legendary song ! https://t.co/mfDwM9kSc9 — Romeo Sierra (@sierraromeo98) July 26, 2020

Damn! Pura copy hai....and this song from Aashiqui was a fav of mince :) — Jaideep Bhattacharjee 🇮🇳 (@jaideepb) July 26, 2020

