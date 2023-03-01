Bollywood is full of controversies and you must have heard about the relationship between the Khans. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood’s King Khan and Bhaijaan aka Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectively. There was once a time when both of them were very close to each other. But due to some reasons, celebrities find it extremely challenging to forge lasting relationships. Things in their professional lives impact their personal lives as well. Salman and Shah Rukh’s bond has also been like this. Nonetheless, everything is great between the two now. But today, we will tell you what exactly happened between the two earlier.

So it was Salman’s birthday in 2018, and a video of the actor dancing with Shah Rukh Khan quickly gained popularity online. Salman and Shah Rukh were shown in the video singing the song Pyaar Hume Kis Mod Pe from the movie Satte Pe Satta. They were seen smiling and singing together for the first time after their altercation.

According to reports, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Salman Khan’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai was the subject of discussion. Aishwarya was initially cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Chalte Chalte. She was later replaced by Rani Mukerji. Salman reportedly caused quite a commotion at the shooting. And Shah Rukh was also accused of being too friendly with Salman’s girlfriend Aishwarya.

There were a lot of tiffs between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, Shah Rukh had also done Josh with Aishwarya Rai in which he played the role of her brother. In an interview with Rediff, Shah Rukh said, “Rani was the first choice for the film. But the film got delayed and Rani got busy with other projects. We decided to cast Rani in the movie once she was free."

