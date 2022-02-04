'Was Asked to Spend a Day for Career': Telugu Actor Pragathi Opens up on Casting Couch

Telugu actor Pragathi, well-known as a character artist, recently opened up on the casting couch in the industry. In her recent interview, the actor talked about the difficulties she faced in her career. She added that while she was going through that rough time, not just the director but even an actor approached her to spend some time for her career to take off.

Pragathi said that she was told to spend a day to get a role in the film. Pragati, however, did not reveal the name of the director or actor, but she mentioned that several young women are facing the same problem in the industry.

These days, Praghati has been more focused on her fitness, especially since the lockdown. Recently, Pragati shared pictures with actor Mehreen and wrote that if there was a friendship at work, it was easier to work. The two acted together in F2 and their bond has been growing stronger ever since. Pragathi and Mehreen will next be seen in F3.

Pragathi also shared a good bond with fellow actor Regina. They became friends after working in Subramanyam For Sale. Not just Regina, Pragathi is also good friends with Ileana whom she worked with, in Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa.

Talking about Pragathi’s work, she has been seen in many Telugu movies, including Amma, Vadina, Akka, and Chelliga. She is currently busy shooting for F3. It is being reported that this sequel will be funnier than F2.

