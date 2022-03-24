'Was Body-Shamed in Initial Phase of My Career': Raashi Khanna

Tamil and Telugu actor Raashi Khanna recently revealed that she was body-shamed in the initial phase of her career. The actor recalled how she was called a gas tanker owing to her weight, adding that it was difficult for her to manage her fitness levels.

Raashi was recently seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which featured Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol in lead roles. In a recent interview, Rashi said that while she was bothered with the insults, she did not respond. She believed that she was overweight.

Rashi, however, said that she became fitter with time, for she knew that her job required it. The actor also mentioned that she couldn’t keep her weight in check as she suffered from Polycystic Ovarian Disease(PCOD) and she managed to face criticism about her weight with spirituality.

Raashi made her debut in the entertainment industry with the 2013 political action thriller film Madras Cafe that featured John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Following this, she appeared in the lead role in the 2014 Telugu romantic comedy movie Oohalu Gusagusalade. She also received significant praise for her performances in the Tamil film Imaikka Nodigal and Malayalam film Villian.

Raashi is also known for her roles in films including Bengal Tiger, Jal Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikka Nodigal, Venky Mama, and Prati Roju Pandage. The actress will next appear in the Tamil film Sardar alongside Karthi. She is also shooting for the upcoming Bollywood film Yodha.

