The end of Bollywood’s latest big release Brahmastra leaves us with a big question – who is playing the role of Brahmdev in the fantasy adventure? Brahmdev is shown as the main antagonist in Brahmastra, although his face is not revealed in Part 1. We only get to see his chiselled silhouette in the film. The makers want to keep the suspense alive till the second part is released, but fans have already started speculating about actors who could have been roped in to go up against Ranbir Kapoor in part 2.

An old photo featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar has resurfaced online. The photo clicked at Karan Johar’s house party in 2018 was shared by the filmmaker-producer back then with the caption, “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!”

This has added to the speculation about the identity of the rest of the cast members of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the lead pair in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, while Shah Rukh Khan has a pivotal cameo in the film. It was speculated that Deepika Padukone was also to be a part of the film, but there was no clear visual of her in part 1. This particular photo has now sparked rumours that Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan could possibly be seen in Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev.

The first film in the Brahmastra trilogy has established Dev’s character and the created curiosity about his parents, whom we do not see in part 1. Who is playing Ranbir’s character Shiva’s parents is Brahmastra part 2 is probably the best kept secret in Bollywood right now.

