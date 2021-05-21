Was Called Dusky Beauty, Now Brands Think It’s Cool: Anjali Patil

Anjali Patil will be seen in a pivotal role in legendary Marathi filmmaker late Sumitra Bhave’s last film Dithee. She talks about Bhave’s process and her own conflicts in the initial years of film acting.

Patil says, “I met Sumitra Bhave when I was 17 but that film didn’t happen because I was really young. The best part about her is observation skills. She would give us details, landscape and let us be there. It’s a painless process. The best part about Dithee was that there was no planning, I was just living. I was like this ant who somehow gets into a place full of stacks of sugar. I was there watching these beautiful actors creating magic. No agenda, just be there.”

Patil, an NSD graduate, reflects upon the industry norms during her early days in acting. “Delhi in a Day, which was my first film ten years ago, it had just started to go to film festivals. When I came in the industry I was happy doing festival films and then I was thrown into this commercial aspect of it. I was really baffled for a long time. Do I choose cinema that reflects my values and understanding of art or I go for something that the society would consider as success.”

The struggle was real because before the showbiz space in India was completely taken over by the OTTs, the demarcation between arthouse and mainstream was quite distinct.

She says, “Some of us tried to find balance and finally when thus OTT culture came in, the cinema lover in me was a little grumpy that my films should release in theatres, but the best part about it was the endless possibilities. It gave space to individual artists all over the world, and regional cinema does that more because the stakes are low. There is nothing like ‘itna paisa kamaana hi hai.’ It turns out to be absolute blessing.”

Patil, who has worked in films like Chakravyuh, Newton and Kaala, also elaborates upon the functioning of different film industries and how everything eventually is a small part of one big process.

“I did Chakravyuh and all of a sudden a lot of things were thrown at me. You know wearing high heels, putting on makeup, socializing. I used to not really enjoy those things. I came from NSD and I wanted to work on my craft, read books. It took me a while to understand the utility of all those things and how everything is connected. But in last 3-4 years everything about the industry has changed. With YouTube, Instagram, influencers and you’re like either you evolve or extinct.”

She adds, “For me, it’s like I need to work on my ideas, how I want to live. There are certain mediums I am comfortable with and some I am not comfortable with. For example, I can’t make reels. I might be mediocre at it but I am trying.”

She sounds hopeful about the increasing value of inclusivity in films and web shows.

“There was a time when people called me unconventional beauty, dusky beauty, and I was like ‘iska mane kya?’ Now, when I see different skin-tones coming in and brands going for it because it’s cool, I think why did I had to struggle so much. But then this is how it is. Things evolve and change,” Patil signs off.

Dithee will stream on Sony Liv.

