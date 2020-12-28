Was Concerned for My Family: Abhishek Bachchan on His Covid-19 Diagnosis

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 from July to August, 2020 talked about the experience. The actor said that he was concerned for his family, including father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who had also tested Covid-19 positive at the same time.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said, "I was more filled with concern for my family than anything else. My father, wife and daughter got it too, thankfully the rest of the family did not. Obviously, you're concerned about your loved ones and want them to be alright. There's little that you can do. I've to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared and worked so hard. I never actually had time to sit and contemplate. At that time, energies and concentration is all on your loved ones. After recuperating, I was back to work."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The dramedy also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Mirza, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney and child actor Inayat Verma.

In 2020, he also made his web-series debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows starring Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher.

Abhishek will next be seen in The Big Bull, with Ileana D'Cruz which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It will be losely based on the 1992 monetary scam conducted by ex-stock broker Harshad Mehta. He will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas, a film based on the hitman who appeared in Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani. The film will also star Chitrangada Singh.