Was Hell Bent on Being Taken Seriously, Says Sobhita Dhulipala

Actress Sobhita Shulipala, who got recognition with web series Made in Heaven, will soon be seen in the film The Body. Also starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor, The Body is the remake of the 2012 Spanish film El Cuerpo. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her character in the film and why she chose to play it.

Talking about the film and her character Maya Verma with Indian Express, Sobhita said, “I had seen this film when it came out. It was very tart, cleverly made and I enjoyed watching it. It’s a heightened experience when you play a character which is not a conventional, ‘nice’ one.”

“We need to understand that anyone who’s behaving in a bad way — through the whole gamut of emotions, screaming, crying, or generally being mean to someone, it all stems from fear. Often, the way negative characters are showcased in mainstream narratives, we only focus on the outward, negative display, the symptoms, but we completely dismiss the source of it all. We don’t think ‘why’, as in why is someone feeling so vulnerable and small that they have to be so mean to anyone. I want to display that range in its entirety,” she further added.

The actress also talked about her experimental work choices, be it Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, Kalakandi, Geetu Mohandas' Moothon or her last web project Bard of Blood. Talking about her debut film, Sobhita said, “Raman Raghav 2.0 emboldened me. When I was auditioning I didn’t know that it was Anurag’s film. The other films are also conscious choices. These films gave me the encouragement. You can do things you like and yet be relevant. I realise that my work choices have been experimental, because I was hell-bent on being taken seriously. I wanted to be accepted if not appreciated for the right reasons and I didn’t want to bank on my looks alone.”

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, The Body is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.