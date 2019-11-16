Take the pledge to vote

'Was Insecure About Ayushmann Khurrana's Make-out Scenes, Says Tahira Kashyap

Tahira opened up about various aspects of her life when she appeared in an episode of The Love, Laugh, Live Show, which is aired on Romedy Now.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Author, filmmaker and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap says she used to feel insecure while watching make-out scenes of her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, in films, but she has learnt to overcome that feeling.

Tahira confessed that she got insecure when she saw an intimate scene between Ayushmann and Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor.

"Yeah, I was insecure earlier but when I was watching the edits of Andhadhun, I told the team that something is missing in the make out scene between Ayushmann and Radhika Apte. That moment I realized about the transformation, from being an insecure wife to analyzing the make out scenes," Tahira said.

Talking about her own identity, she said: "I know Ayushmann for 18 years and I take pride in being called as Ayushmann's wife. As far as my identity is concerned, the world has been really receptive towards the message I have of self-acceptance. People have started to accept me for who I am and my presence, opinion and existence."

She says Ayushmann is "an introvert and likes to keep calm around 10 people. He doesn't like to talk much as he is a good listener".

After her battle with cancer, Tahira said she has become a "lot crazier in the 2.0 version of myself. There is a lot of self-acceptance and I feel beautiful inside out. I have become stronger".

"Cancer is something which people should accept openly and an experience like this helps you look at life through a different prism," she added.

Recalling her children's reaction through the process, she said: "At first, Virajveer was devastated and crushed while on the other hand Varushka was intrigued with the process and the look".

Asked if it was easy to sport a bald look, Tahira said: "It was difficult for my kids to accept my new look because people have created a stereotype of beauty."

