Was Introduced to Adoption at a Very Impressionable Age, Says Shefali Jariwala

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who is best known for her Kaanta Laga music video, appeared in the very popular season of Bigg Boss. The actress has been quite open about her desire to adopt a baby and has previously called Sunny Leone her inspiration, after the latter adopted her daughter Nisha. She was also seen talking about it on Bigg Boss with fellow contestant Hindustani Bhau.

Now, she has said that she and her husband, actor Parag Tyagi often face conservative questions from people about it. She also said that she has wanted to adopt a child from a very young age. Talking to Bollywood Life, she said, "It is a very brave decision, especially in the culture we belong to. ‘Why don't you have your own kids? It is reserved for those who cannot have their own.’ Parag and I do not come from that space. Adoption is something I wanted to do as I find the thought very beautiful.

"I was first introduced to it when I was 10 or 12, at a very impressionable age. I have carried it since then. Parag and I have been wedded for four-five years now and obviously, people are asking us about a baby. It is quite normal," she added.

She also said that initially Parag was not able to understand her emotion. She also said that it was absolutely crucial for the couple to be on the same page about their big life decision.

Shefali opened up about process of adoption to be complicated and spanning years. While her family is supportive, they will be taking more time to come in terms with it. She also said that even when she is okay with either boys or girls, she wants to adopt a baby girl or "Lakshmi" as boys find homes more easily.

