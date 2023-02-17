Karan Deol, the elder son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, is currently making headlines for his rumoured link-up with a mystery woman. It is reportedly said that Karan has found his lady love and was seen celebrating Valentine’s Day in Dubai. Although the identity of the woman has been kept under wraps, the actor seems to be dating for a long time now.

A source from the Bombay Times confirmed that Karan Deol is in a relationship. A close friend of Karan Deol told the Bombay Times, “Yes, both are in a relationship and have been together for almost 2 years. Both love each other a lot. Like his family, Karan wants to keep his personal life private." The source has also reported that Karan’s girlfriend hails from the film industry.

Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 as an assistant director for the film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Then, he went on to make his acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Written and directed by Sunny Deol, the film was produced under the label of Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zee Studios. However, the film failed to do good business at the box office.

After this, he appeared in the 2021 film Velle. This film too failed badly at the box office. Now, the actor is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with Apne 2. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will also appear as lead actors in this film.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol is hitting the headlines for his upcoming film Gadar 2. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen once again. The actor was last seen in Chup: Revenge of The Artist.

Sunny Deol is known for films including Ghayal, Border, Damini and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Some of his other films include Big Brother, Khel, Jaal: The Trap, Lakeer: Forbidden Lines, Kaise Kahoon Ke… Pyaar Hai, and Kasam, to name a few. The actor has a few more films in the pipeline besides Soorya, Baap, Fateh Singh and Shootout at Byculla.

It will be exciting to see the father-son duo on the silver screen.

