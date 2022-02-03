'Was Like Elder Brother To Me': Ashok Saraf on Ramesh Deo's Demise

Ramesh Deo was my elder brother and his demise has caused a great personal loss to me, Marathi comedy king Ashok Saraf has said. Veteran actor and filmmaker Ramesh Deo breathed his last on February 2, 2022.

Speaking to News18 Lokmat, Ashok Saraf expressed his grief on the demise of the veteran actor and also recalled his conversation with Ramesh Deo when he called him on his 93rd birthday.

Upon hearing the news, Ashok Saraf said, “The news was not expected to be heard today. He celebrated his 93rd birthday three days ago.”

“It was his birthday. I always call him to wish. I called him that day too. He picked up the phone. But he sounded very tired. He was talking softly. We had a good talk. I wished him well. But I didn’t think I’d hear that in a couple of days. It’s bad news. It’s my biggest personal loss. I’ve lost my older brother,” he added.

Stating Deo’s passing as a loss for Indian cinema, Saraf said, “This is a great loss to the Marathi film industry.”

Saraf also opened up about his memories with the actor. He said, “The first film of my life started with him. The first shot of my life was with him. He was a great hero in Marathi at that time. He and I had a very different relationship. He used to call me Dhakkal Bhau. I used to call him Ramesh Bhaiya.”

As Ramesh Deo’s friends and family grieved, actor Bharat Jadhav, who had also shared the screen space with the veteran actor, said, “It’s a very sad and disturbing incident. We had done a couple of films together. I was shocked to hear the news of his demise. We had a good connection.”

