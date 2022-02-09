Was Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju a Success? Here's How Much it Earned

Weeks after its release, the collections of Nagarjuna and Chaitanya’s Bangarraju have started dipping at the box office. This film, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, collected Rs 39.61 crore (Rs 65.10 crore gross) at the worldwide box office in 25 days of release.

The area wise break up of the Bangarraju movie:

Nizam: Rs 8.39 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 7.00 Cr

UA: Rs 5.31 Cr

East: Rs 4.20 Cr

West: Rs 2.92 Cr

Guntur: Rs 3.48 Cr

Krishna: Rs 2.28 Cr

Nellore: Rs 1.76 Cr

AP + Telangana total: 36.29 crores

Overseas + Karnataka+ ROI: 3.63 crores

Worldwide Closing Collections: 39.61 crore shares (Rs 65.10 crore gross)

On the 25th day, the film had collected a total of 10 lakh, which were lower than those of previous days.

Bangaraju has so far collected Rs 39.61 crore worldwide. The film has achieved more than its break-even and has been a success for Nagarjuna. However, because of the pandemic and Covid situation in Andhra Pradesh, the collection took a hit. The father-son-starrer has performed well in Andhra Pradesh and has been a crowd-pleaser.

The film was backed by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios. It stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Ramya Krishna in the leads. Interestingly, the film serves as a sequel to 2016 released Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Well, the performance of Naga Chaitanya is being appreciated by the fans. On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for the Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha, scheduled to be released in April 2022. Reportedly the film will be a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan.

